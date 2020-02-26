Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOL traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

