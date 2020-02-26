Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,902 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 100,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.