Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 459.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,023,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 355,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 593,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 256,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 487,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,825.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $133,676.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,637 shares of company stock worth $2,702,888. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

