Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 93.4% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

