Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,958 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. S&P Equity Research increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.35. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

