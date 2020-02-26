Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 41,212 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Colony Capital worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.