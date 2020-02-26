Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

