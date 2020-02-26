Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 19,490 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

