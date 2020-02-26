Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 22,815 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,958,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after buying an additional 2,506,426 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 925.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 393,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

