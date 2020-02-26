Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LKQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after buying an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,287,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 46,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

