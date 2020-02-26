Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Matson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,763,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MATX. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:MATX opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

