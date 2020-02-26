Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nevro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.46. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $145.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

