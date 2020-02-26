Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $159.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.30. Lovesac has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause purchased 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lovesac by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lovesac by 53.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

