LSV Asset Management Buys 1,500 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.64% of American Financial Group worth $162,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AFG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 174,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

