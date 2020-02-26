LSV Asset Management Buys 275,290 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $113,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.75.

REGN traded up $11.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.70. 1,699,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.06 and its 200 day moving average is $335.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $457.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,524 shares of company stock worth $28,434,313. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

