LSV Asset Management Buys 399,815 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,815 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of Arconic worth $113,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 232,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

