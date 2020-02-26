LSV Asset Management Buys 82,119 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.71% of Diodes worth $135,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. 10,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,530.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,849. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

