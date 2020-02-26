LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.94% of Cabot worth $132,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 177,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

