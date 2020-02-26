LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.81% of Legg Mason worth $118,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Legg Mason by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

LM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 333,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,118. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

