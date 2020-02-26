LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.37% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $134,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.