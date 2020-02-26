LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,859 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 7.52% of Brinker International worth $118,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

EAT stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,272. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

