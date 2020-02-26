LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.64% of Herman Miller worth $114,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLHR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,558. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

