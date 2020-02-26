LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.53% of HollyFrontier worth $125,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.