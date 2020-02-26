LSV Asset Management Has $111.79 Million Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.70% of Navient worth $111,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 54,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,526. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

