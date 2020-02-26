LSV Asset Management Has $127.82 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.14% of Penske Automotive Group worth $127,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $704,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 5,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,800. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

