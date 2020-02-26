LSV Asset Management Has $134.32 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.49% of Outfront Media worth $134,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 172,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,263. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

