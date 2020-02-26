LSV Asset Management Has $154.14 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,733 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.56% of Unum Group worth $154,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 98,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.