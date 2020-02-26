LSV Asset Management Has $169.01 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 294,541 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $169,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,227 shares of company stock worth $217,687. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 596,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

