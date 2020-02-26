LSV Asset Management Has $201.80 Million Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.80% of Vistra Energy worth $201,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

VST stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 3,560,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,267. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

