LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.12% of Lazard worth $131,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lazard by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. 33,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,893. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

