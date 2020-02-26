LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,671 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.93% of Regal Beloit worth $137,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

