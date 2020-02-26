LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659,383 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.82% of Cirrus Logic worth $184,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,847. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

