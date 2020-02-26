LSV Asset Management Sells 11,736 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.47% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $149,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,275. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

