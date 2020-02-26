LSV Asset Management Sells 155,443 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,443 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $130,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 104.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 171,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE BK traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 399,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

