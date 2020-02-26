LSV Asset Management Sells 1,875,260 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875,260 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.55% of Juniper Networks worth $127,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 3,961,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,055. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

