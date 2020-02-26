LSV Asset Management Sells 23,461 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,461 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.61% of Owens Corning worth $114,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

OC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. 33,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,642. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

