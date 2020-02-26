LSV Asset Management Sells 28,494 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.94% of Cardinal Health worth $138,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

