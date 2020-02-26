LSV Asset Management Sells 3,540,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,540,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.67% of FirstEnergy worth $176,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,728. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.