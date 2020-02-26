LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

LTC Properties stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

