Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Down 34.0% in February

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.17.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.