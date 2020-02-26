Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $6,946.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.