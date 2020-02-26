Lunyr Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00010129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $3.42 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.02587531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00210032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00123932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, BigONE, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

