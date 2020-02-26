Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lydall an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lydall by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lydall stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $381.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.91. Lydall has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
