Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Issues Earnings Results

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Lydall had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Lydall’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Lydall stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 15,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. Lydall has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $366.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.