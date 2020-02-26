LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LYFT were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LYFT by 115.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 4,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 335,339 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the third quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LYFT by 451.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 114,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,041. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $997,611 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

