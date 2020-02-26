Lympo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,531.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Lympo has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $36,531.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Allbit, HADAX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

