LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. 99,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,113. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

