M. Mendel Pinson Buys 5,000 Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SciPlay stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 95,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. SciPlay Corp has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 379,183 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

