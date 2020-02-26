Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Insider Dana K. Anderson Buys 10,000 Shares

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 174,787 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Macerich by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Macerich by 164.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

