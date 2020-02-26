Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. Mack Cali Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 690,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

